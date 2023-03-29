Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released TNUSRB Result 2022 for Police Constable, Jail Warder & Firemen posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB Result 2022 for Police Constable, Jail Warder & Firemen out, link here (HT)

The result is the final provisional selection list of candidates for character and antecedents verification and medical examination. Those candidates who have appeared for PMT and PET can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TNUSRB Result 2022

TNUSRB Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TNISRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TNUSRB Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on June 30 and ended on July 7, 2022. The written examination was conducted on November 27 and the final answer key was released on December 20. The results were announced on December 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3552 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNUSRB.