Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: JRBT Group C and D result declared, check here

Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura has declared Tripura Recruitment Results 2022. The results have been declared for Group C and Group D. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of Joint Recruitment Board at jrbtripura.com.

The written examination for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (Group D) and Group C was conducted on August 20, 2021 and August 22, 2021. The provisional list of qualified candidates have been out and candidates who have passed the written exam are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Direct link to check Tripura Recruitment Results 2022

Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Joint Recruitment Board at jrbtripura.com.

Click on Group C or Group D results link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JRBT.