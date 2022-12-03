Home / Education / Exam Results / Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: JRBT Group C and D result declared, check here

Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: JRBT Group C and D result declared, check here

exam results
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Tripura Recruitment Results 2022 for Group C and Group D have been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: JRBT Group C and D result declared, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: JRBT Group C and D result declared, check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura has declared Tripura Recruitment Results 2022. The results have been declared for Group C and Group D. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of Joint Recruitment Board at jrbtripura.com.

The written examination for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (Group D) and Group C was conducted on August 20, 2021 and August 22, 2021. The provisional list of qualified candidates have been out and candidates who have passed the written exam are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Direct link to check Tripura Recruitment Results 2022 

Tripura Recruitment Results 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Joint Recruitment Board at jrbtripura.com.
  • Click on Group C or Group D results link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JRBT.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.
exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out