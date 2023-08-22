News / Education / Exam Results / TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here

TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 22, 2023 06:06 PM IST

TS CPGET Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check is given below.

Osmania University has declared TS CPGET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Common Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the results and download the rank card from the official site of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here
TS CPGET Result 2023 declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in, link to check rank card here

The written examination was conducted on June 30, July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check TS CPGET Result 2023

TS CPGET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TS CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS CPGET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2023 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2023-2024. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS CPGET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out