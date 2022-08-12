TS EAMCET 2022 Result out, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy topped engg stream

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS EAMCET 2022 Result on August 12, 2022. The Telangana EAMCET scorecard has been released, and a direct link can be obtained on the TS EAMCET website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

For the TS EAMCET-2022 Engineering (E) stream, a total of 1,72,238 candidates registered, and 1,56,860 turned up for the exam. A total of 80,575 out of the 94,476 candidates who registered for the TS EAMCET-2022 AM stream turned up for the test.

In both Engineering and AM streams, a total 1,97,320 candidates qualified out of 2,37,435 candidates present in TS EAMCET-2022. The over all percentage of the qualified candidates is 83.10%.

Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy Pollu, who has topped the EAMCET Results 2022 TS for the Engineering stream, scored in first position, followed by Sai Deepthika Nakka in second place. Polisetty Karthikeya secured third rank.

