TS ECET 2022 result declared at ecet.tsche.ac.in, get rank card here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS ECET 2022 result. candidates who took the examination can download their rank card from the official website of TS ECET 2022 at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to download the TS ECET 2022 rank card

The TS ECET 2022 examination was conducted on July 13 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS ECET result: How to check

Visit the official site of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in .

Click on TS ECET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

