TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 released, here’s direct link to check

Published on Sep 17, 2022 07:47 PM IST

TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 has been released. Candidates check the result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released TS ECET seat allotment result 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

The first phase registration process was started on September 7 and ended on September 11, 2022. The certificate verification was started on September 9 and ended on September 12, 2022.

Candidates who have acquired a seat can make the payment of tuition fees from September 17 to September 22, 2022. The self-reporting through website can also be done on the mentioned dates above. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check TS ECET seat allotment result 2022

TS ECET seat allotment result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.
  • Click on TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TS ECET.

