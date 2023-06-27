TS Intermediate Supplementary examination results are awaited. Candidates will be able to check the TS Inter supply inter 1st and 2nd year results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once released. TS Inter Supplementary results 2023: Know how to check 1st, 2nd year results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TS Inter first-year IPASE examination was conducted from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TS Inter Supplementary results 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Inter supplementary results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.