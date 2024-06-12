TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2024 date and time announced at at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, check here

Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2024 date and time. The Telangana Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results will be announced on June 13, 2024 at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2024 date and time announced, check here

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET was conducted on June 3, 2024 in three shifts. Session 1 was conducted from 9 am to 10.30 am, Session 2 was conducted from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and Session 3 was conducted from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET & PGLCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed. The candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on the marks obtained in the TS LAWCET-2024 and TS PGLCET 2024.

Rank obtained in TS PGLCET-2024 is valid for admission into LL.M. courses and rank obtained in TS LAWCET-2024 is valid for admission into 3 year/ 5 year Law Course for the academic year 2024-2025 only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.