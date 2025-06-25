Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check scores here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2025 04:12 PM IST

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 have been declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can check their scores through the direct link given below. 

 The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has declared the results of Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET 2025) and Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG PGLCET) on Wednesday, June 25. Candidates who took the entrance tests can check and download their results on the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 live updates 

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 has been declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link to check scores is given here.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 has been declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link to check scores is given here.

Candidates can check their results by entering their LAWCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.  

Direct link to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025

Notably, the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test 2025 and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test 2025 were conducted by the Convener, TG LAWCET/PGLAWCET 2025, Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

The exams were held on June 6. Papers were held in three shifts for different courses. The first shift began from 9:30 am and ended at 11 am, second shift from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and third from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Following this, the provisional answer key for LAWCET and PGLCET was released on June 11, and candidates could submit objections up to June 13.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results: 

  1. Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET Results 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check scores here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On