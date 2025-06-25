TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check scores here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has declared the results of Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET 2025) and Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG PGLCET) on Wednesday, June 25. Candidates who took the entrance tests can check and download their results on the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2025 live updates TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025 has been declared at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link to check scores is given here.

Candidates can check their results by entering their LAWCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Notably, the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test 2025 and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test 2025 were conducted by the Convener, TG LAWCET/PGLAWCET 2025, Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

The exams were held on June 6. Papers were held in three shifts for different courses. The first shift began from 9:30 am and ended at 11 am, second shift from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and third from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Following this, the provisional answer key for LAWCET and PGLCET was released on June 11, and candidates could submit objections up to June 13.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to check TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE.