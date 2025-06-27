TS SSC Supply Result 2025 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, direct link to check Telangana 10th supplementary scores

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has released TS SSC or Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 results on Friday, June 27, 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams will can now check and download results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Supply Results 2025 live updates TS SSC Supply Result 2025 has been declared at bse.telangana.gov.in. The direct link to check Telangana 10th supplementary scores is given here. (HT file)

Candidates will need to enter details like their User Name and Password to check the TS SSC Results 2025.

The supplementary examinations were held from June 3 to June 13, 2025, for those students who wanted to improve their Class 10th scores.

This year, the TS SSC 10th Result 2025 was declared on April 30, 2025, and an overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent was recorded for regular candidates.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their SSC supply results.

1. Visit the official website of at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on TS SSC ASE Result 2025 link

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, students are advised to check the official website of BSE Telangana.