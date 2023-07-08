Telangana State Public Service Commission will announce TSPSC Group 1 Result 2022 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Group 1 services examination can check the scores through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Result 2022: How to check scores at tspsc.gov.in (HT file)

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 11, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The answer key was released on June 28, 2023.

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2022: How to check scores

Candidates who want to check their scores on the official website can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 1 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on May 2 and ended on May 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 503 posts in various departments in state government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.

