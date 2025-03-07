UCEED 2025 results out at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2025) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

The online registration for UCEED 2025 began on October 1, 2024, and the admit cards were released for candidates on January 3, 2025. The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials, like email ID and password. Candidates who wish to download the scorecards may do so from March 10, 2025, to June 11, 2025.

Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur are done through the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Many institutes also recognize the UCEED Score Card for admissions to their BDes program.

Follow the below mentioned steps to check the UCEED 2025 results.

Steps to check UCEED 2025 Results:

Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Look out for the link to check UCEED 2025 Results on the homepage and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials like email id and password

Verify the results and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs.

