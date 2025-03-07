Menu Explore
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
UCEED 2025 results out at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 07, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has declared the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2025) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

The online registration for UCEED 2025 began on October 1, 2024, and the admit cards were released for candidates on January 3, 2025. The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct Link to check UCEED 2025 Result

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials, like email ID and password. Candidates who wish to download the scorecards may do so from March 10, 2025, to June 11, 2025.

Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur are done through the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Many institutes also recognize the UCEED Score Card for admissions to their BDes program.

Follow the below mentioned steps to check the UCEED 2025 results.

Steps to check UCEED 2025 Results:

  • Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in
  • Look out for the link to check UCEED 2025 Results on the homepage and click it
  • A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials like email id and password
  • Verify the results and save the page
  • Take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Friday, March 07, 2025
