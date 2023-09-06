UGC NET June 2023 certificates, JRF award letters released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued certificates and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) award letters for eligible and qualified candidates of the June 2023 session of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2023). UGC NET June 2023 certificates, JRF award letters issued

Candidates can login to the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download it.

“The certificate of UGC-NETJune 2023 is now available on website i.e. https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in . In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the notification.

Direct link to download UGC NET JRF award letters.

Certificates.

Application number and date of birth are required to download these documents.

How to download UGC NET June 2023 certificates, JRF award letters

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Open the link to download award letters or certificates. Enter your application number and date of birth. Check and download the award letter or certificate. Save copies for future uses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here