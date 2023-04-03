Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UGC NET December results
Live

UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UGC NET December results

exam results
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 04:40 PM IST

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET December results awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.ac.in.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates (HT Archive)
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of the December 2022 edition of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET is expected soon. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Final answer keys of the test are also awaited. 

UGC NET provisional answer key was published on March 23 and candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key. There is no provision to challenge it. If 

UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16. Follow this blog for UGC NET result date, time and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

    Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    UGC NET final answer key awaited

    Along with results, NTA is also expected to publish final answer keys of various subjects. It will be available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:06 PM IST

    UGC NET 2023: Over 8 lakh students

    As per information shared by NTA, a total of 8,34,537 wrote the December edition of UGC NET exam in various subjects. 

  • Apr 03, 2023 03:05 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Login credentials required

    Login credentials required for UGC NET result are:

    Application number.

    Date of birth.

  • Apr 03, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Where to check your scores

    These are the official websites to view UGC NET result:

    1. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    2. ntaresults.nic.in
  • Apr 03, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 awaited

    An update on UGC NET December 2022 result date and time is awaited. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce these results soon. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december exam result.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on UGC NET December results

exam results
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 04:40 PM IST

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET December results awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.ac.in.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards out on jam.iitg.ac.in

exam results
Updated on Apr 03, 2023 01:45 PM IST

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards are available through candidate login on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards out on jam.iitg.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: Know how to check at ssc.nic.in

exam results
Published on Apr 02, 2023 10:58 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in, once its released.

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: Know how to check at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IIT JAM 2023 scorecard releasing tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in, how to download

exam results
Published on Apr 02, 2023 10:28 AM IST

IIT Guwahati will release the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard tomorrow, April 3.

IIT JAM 2023 scorecard releasing tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Apr 01, 2023 10:08 AM IST

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, link here

exam results
Published on Mar 31, 2023 06:46 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Result 2023 provisional allotment list has been released. Candidates can check the list through the direct link given below.

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional allotment list released at ibps.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 declared at edudel.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Mar 31, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 declared at edudel.nic.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SSC CHSL 2023 Result: Answer Key awaited at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

exam results
Published on Mar 30, 2023 07:15 PM IST

SSC is expected to release CHSL answer key soon. Candidates can check the steps to download the answer key given below.

SSC CHSL 2023 Result: Answer Key awaited at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UP board results 2023 for classes 1-8 tomorrow, update on 10th, 12th results

exam results
Published on Mar 30, 2023 08:59 AM IST

UP Board Results 2023: Students of classes 1-8 will get their annual exam results tomorrow, March 31.

UP board results 2023 for classes 1-8 tomorrow, update from UPMSP on 10th, 12th results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TNUSRB Result 2022 for Police Constable, Jail Warder & Firemen out, link here

exam results
Published on Mar 29, 2023 06:39 PM IST

TNUSRB Result 2022 for Police Constable, Jail Warder & Firemen posts have been released. Candidates can check the result link given below.

TNUSRB Result 2022 for Police Constable, Jail Warder & Firemen out, link here (HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in, know how to check

exam results
Published on Mar 28, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022 final answer key released at trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II declared at trb.tn.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Mar 28, 2023 06:10 PM IST

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II declared at trb.tn.nic.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Edudel Result 2023: Delhi classes 3-8 results declared, here’s how to check

exam results
Published on Mar 28, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Edudel Result 2023 for classes 3 to 8 have been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results.

Edudel Result 2023: Delhi classes 3-8 results declared, here’s how to check (File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Delhi schools classes 3-8 results out on edudel.nic.in

exam results
Published on Mar 28, 2023 11:46 AM IST

Edu Delhi Results 2023: These results are available on the official website of Delhi DoE, edudel.nic.in. Direct link given inside.

Edudel Result 2023: Delhi schools annual results out on edudel.nic.in. Check Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 results using the ink given here.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

KSDNEB GNM Nursing result 2023 announced on ksdneb.org, link here

exam results
Published on Mar 28, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Karnataka KSDNEB GNM Result 2023: First and second year students can check GNM re-exam result on ksdneb.org.

KSDNEB GNM Nursing result 2023 out on ksdneb.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out