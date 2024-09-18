UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will likely declare the UGC NET Result 2024 soon. When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in....Read More

The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.

Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.

The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.