UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will likely declare the UGC NET Result 2024 soon. When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in....Read More
The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.
Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.
The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.
The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know where to check scorecards
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Exam dates here
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme
(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know about the exam
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Steps to download SANDES app
Visit the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device.
Search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.
It then displays the app in the play store.
Click on Install, and then the app gets downloaded to your mobile device.
Now, mobile users can enjoy the services of the Sandes Mobile App
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Download SANDES app
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to download final answer key
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the final answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Preparation of results for each session
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The Examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Along with the UGC NET results, the UGC NET final answer key is also awaited.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Details about legal jurisdiction
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: All disputes pertaining to the conduct of UGC - NET June 2024. Examinations including Results shall fall within the jurisdiction of Delhi/New Delhi only. Further, any legal question arising out of the Examination shall be entertained only when raised within 30 days from the declaration of result.
The Director (Administration) of the NTA shall be the official by whose designation the NTA may sue or be sued.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know about weeding out rules
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The record of UGC - NET June 2024 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: About Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking of result
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login details required
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates can download answer key by entering their Application number and Date of birth.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: About provisional answer key
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The Agency has already released the answer key for UGC NET all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecards?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scorecard and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: List of websites
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where to check scorecards?
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet. online.in and also on nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Date and time
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET results date and time have not been announced yet.