UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 18, 2024 2:21 PM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will likely declare the UGC NET Result 2024 soon. When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in....Read More

    The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.

    Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.

    The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

    The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 18, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know where to check scorecards

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:47 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme

    (a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

    (b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

    (c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

    (d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

    (e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

    (f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

    (g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

    Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know about the exam

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Download SANDES app

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Preparation of results for each session

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The Examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Along with the UGC NET results, the UGC NET final answer key is also awaited.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Details about legal jurisdiction

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: All disputes pertaining to the conduct of UGC - NET June 2024. Examinations including Results shall fall within the jurisdiction of Delhi/New Delhi only. Further, any legal question arising out of the Examination shall be entertained only when raised within 30 days from the declaration of result.

    The Director (Administration) of the NTA shall be the official by whose designation the NTA may sue or be sued.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know about weeding out rules

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The record of UGC - NET June 2024 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: About Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking of result

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login details required

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates can download answer key by entering their Application number and Date of birth.

    Sep 18, 2024 1:08 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    Sep 18, 2024 12:55 PM IST

