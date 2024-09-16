UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on results, final answer key
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) in due course of time. The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on September 14 and results are expected next. When declared, candidates can check the result and download the final answer key on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
To check the UGC NET result, candidates need to use application number and date of birth.
The provisional answer keys were released in phases and candidates were allowed to raise objections on payment of ₹200 per question. Subject experts will review the challenges, and if they find them valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.
How to check UGC NET result 2024?
Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the UGC NET scorecard download link given on the home page.
Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.
Submit your details and check your result.
Follow this live blog for latest updates on UGC NET results-
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA helpline numbers
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: For any help regarding the examination, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency at 011 – 40759000. They can also e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme for dropped questions
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: In a case where a question is found to be incorrect and the question is dropped, two marks will be awarded to candidates who have attempted the question.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme for incorrect/ambiguous questions
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: If a question asked in the test is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, full marks will be awarded to candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Each question asked in the UGC NET exam carries 2 marks. For each correct response, candidates will get 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the exam.
No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered/un-attempted questions and questions marked for review. To answer a question, a candidate had to choose only one option.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check marks online
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: To check the UGC NET results online, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA will announce UGC NET result in due course of time. When announced, candidates can check it on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.