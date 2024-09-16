UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on results, final answer key

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check UGC NET results using application number and date of birth (PTI)

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) in due course of time. The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on September 14 and results are expected next. When declared, candidates can check the result and download the final answer key on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

To check the UGC NET result, candidates need to use application number and date of birth.

The provisional answer keys were released in phases and candidates were allowed to raise objections on payment of ₹200 per question. Subject experts will review the challenges, and if they find them valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

How to check UGC NET result 2024?

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET scorecard download link given on the home page.

Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.

Submit your details and check your result.

Follow this live blog for latest updates on UGC NET results-