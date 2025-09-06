University of Rajasthan has declared results of B.Ed Part I, II. Candidates who have appeared for B.Ed Part I and B.Ed Part II examination can check the results through the official website of Rajasthan University at result.uniraj.ac.in. UNIRAJ Result 2025: Rajasthan University B.Ed Part I, II results declared, direct link here

The varsity has also released the result of M.A/M.Sc, B.Com, MBA this week. All those candidates who have appeared for any of the exams mentioned above can check their results by following the steps given below.

UNIRAJ Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan University at result.uniraj.ac.in.

2. Click on the course name link and a new page will open.

3. Enter the required details and click on submit.

4. Once done, your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The B.Ed Part I exam was held from July 2 to July 11, 2025 and B.Ed Part II exam was held from July 4 to July 14, 2025. The Part I exam was held from 7 am to 9 am and Part II exam was held from 3 pm to 5 pm or 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan University.