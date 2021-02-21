UP PCS result 2019: Women's impressive show continues
- UP PCS result 2019: Of the total 434 candidates declared selected in PCS-2019, 128 (or 29.49 percent) are women candidates with 13 of them bagging the coveted posts of deputy collectors of which there were just 46 posts on offer this time, UPPSC officials share.
UP PCS result 2019: While a woman candidate secured the third rank in the recently declared results of combined state/upper subordinate services examination-2019, commonly known as PCS exam, scrutiny shows that this year's success graph of the fair sex is in line with the steady rise that has been witnessed in the past few years. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of PCS-2019 on Wednesday (February 17).
Of the total 434 candidates declared selected in PCS-2019, 128 (or 29.49 percent) are women candidates with 13 of them bagging the coveted posts of deputy collectors of which there were just 46 posts on offer this time, UPPSC officials share.
What makes the achievement all the more special this time is the fact that in PCS-2019, the total number of posts was much lesser than those in the previous five PCS recruitment exams.
Another important fact is that out of the total 128 women candidates who have secured selections this time, 112 are from UP itself while 16 are from other states, including Delhi.
Records also testify that the impressive performance of women in PCS exams is no flash in the pan either. In PCS-2018 also, 258 women had tasted success against 976 posts on offer amounting to 26.43 percent.
In PCS-2017, 181 women had bagged selection against 676 posts on offer amounting to 26.77 percent—the best in at least four PCS recruitment exams held earlier. In PCS-2013, 122 women were selected against 654 posts on offer amounting to 18.65 percent while in PCS-2014 also, 114 women had tasted success against 579 posts available amounting to 19.68 percent.
Likewise, in PCS-2015, 100 women had got selected against a total of 530 posts on offer, again amounting to 18.86 percent while in PCS-2016, results of which were declared on February 22, 2020, 138 women had bagged selection against 630 posts on offer amounting to around 21.90 percent.
It was in PCS-2005 that Indu Prabha Singh had emerged as the topper and it was after a gap of a decade that in 2016 Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Kanpur had bagged the top rank in the PCS recruitment exam.
In the PCS (judiciary) exam conducted by UPPSC for recruitment of civil judge (junior division) also, women have been making impressive strides. In PCS (J)-2018, out of the 610 posts on offer, women had bagged 315. PCS (J)-2018 had also witnessed Akansha Tiwari emerging as the topper and members of the fair sex had bagged five places in the top 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala VHSE first year improvement result declared for December 2020 exam
- The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday, February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here
- Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here
- Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 12th result 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many achievers under 30 years figure in UPPSC PCS 2019
- Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar education department to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exam
- Bihar education department has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examination as students suffered academic loss due to Covid-19 outbreak in government schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNUSRB Police Constable Result 2021 out, check list for CV, PMT, ET and PET here
- Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the result and final answer key of written exam for recruitment to the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen for the year 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNUSRB constable result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
- TNUSRB constable result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO main results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared for the main exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSI CS Professional, Executive programme December 2020 exam results on Feb 25
- The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021 declared, here's direct link
- IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at iift.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant final result 2019 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant main examination can check their results online at rbi.org.in .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO main examination can download their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox