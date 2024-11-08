UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable results, scorecard awaited at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to release the UP Police Constable Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for Constable posts can check the results on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in when announced. ...Read More
The final answer key was released on October 30 and will be available on the website till November 9, 2024.
The exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Around 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the second phase – on August 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The provisional answer key for all exam days was released separately, and the objection window was opened separately. The last date to raise objections for the last exam date was September 19, 2024.
This recruitment drive will fill 60,244 constable posts in the state. Follow this live blog for updates on the UP Police Constable result.
