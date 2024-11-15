UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Result soon at uppbpb.gov.in, what's next for selected candidates?

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Result soon at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to announce the Constable recruitment examination result this week. The board, in a post on X, said the result is expected in the third week of November. Further, UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna said, “we are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website."...Read More

The written exam for 60,244 vacancies was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024.

The result of the Bihar Police Constable written examination, which was also held in August, was announced yesterday, November 15.

UPPRPB released the final answer key of the recruitment examination on October 30 and allowed candidates to download it up to November 9.

The board informed that 70 objections to the provisional answer key were found correct, the board said.

As many as 29 questions had more than one correct answer. For such questions, full marks will be awarded to those who marked one of the correct options. A board official said 16 questions were changed after reviewing the objections.

The board will share the cut-off marks and the merit list of candidates for physical tests and document verification along with the result.

A total of 48,17,441 candidates (including 15 lakh woman candidates) registered for the test, and 34.6 lakh candidates took the written test.

The board has reserved 20 per cent vacancies for women. The total number of vacancies for female candidates is 12,049, and male vacancies are 48,195.

After the written test result, shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Details about these rounds will be share later.

