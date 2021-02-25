UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019 declared, check list of qualified candidates here

UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the recruitment exam from October 15 to 29, 2020.

UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019:

How to check the UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE INTERVIEW IN ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FOREST/RANGE FOREST OFFICER EXAM-2019"

The UPPSC ACF RFO result 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the results and take its printout for future use.