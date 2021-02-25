UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019 declared, check list of qualified candidates here
- UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2019 on its official website.
The commission had conducted the recruitment exam from October 15 to 29, 2020.
UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019:
How to check the UPPSC ACF RFO result 2019:
Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE INTERVIEW IN ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FOREST/RANGE FOREST OFFICER EXAM-2019"
The UPPSC ACF RFO result 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Scroll down and check your result
Download the results and take its printout for future use.
