UPPSC Announces PCS (J) 2022 Mains revised result, 5 more candidates eligible for interview

After a long legal battle, finally the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the revised result of UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main (Written) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains-2022. UPPSC PCS (J) 2022 Mains revised result announced (HT file photo)

In the revised results, five more candidates have been declared successful for the interview round of the recruitment process. These are the candidates who were declared as failed despite passing the main examination. In the revised result, the commission has made plain that there will be separate interviews conducted for these five candidates having roll numbers 047370, 047380, 047665 and 047718 by the commission.

UPPSC Controller of Examination Harsh Dev Pandey said that a separate notification will be issued by the commission regarding the date and time of these interviews.

It is worth noting that after seeing his copy in RTI, a candidate Shravan Pandey had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court that the handwriting in his English subject answer sheet had been changed and some pages of another answer sheet have been torn. Due to which he could not succeed in the main examination. On this, the UPPSC was directed to present his answer sheets of six question papers before the court. After this, after the hearing, the negligence was revealed layer by layer and it was found that the copies of 50 candidates were swapped.

Interestingly, Shravan Pandey has also been declared successful in the main examination and as a result he will also give interview along with four other candidates declared successful in the revised results.

The UPPSC has made plain that the result will be subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the petition filed by Shravan Pandey and other petitions of similar nature. The next hearing in the case of Shravan Pandey is to be held on August 28.

UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main (Written) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains-2022, was held between May 22 and 25, 2023 while the results were announced on August 30, 2023 and marks were made public in November 2023.

The reviewing of the answer sheets began when a PCS (J) Main exam-2022 candidate, Shravan Pandey, saw his answer sheets under the RTI Act.

After Sharavan filed a petition, the Allahabad high court on June 5, 2024, had directed the UPPSC to present the answer sheets of six question papers of the petitioner before the court.

The commission had appeared in the high court on June 7, 2024 and had given an affidavit that after the case came to light, the internal process of awarding dummy roll numbers to ensure their anonymity during evaluation to all 18,042 answer sheets of all 3,019 candidates who had appeared in the main examination were being examined.

Meanwhile, the commission had also started showing the answer sheets to the candidates from June 20. The candidates appearing in the main examination of PCS-J 2022 were shown their copies till July 30 according to their serial numbers.

Meanwhile, the UPPSC had admitted before the Allahabad high court the mistake in allotment of fake roll numbers (code) to candidates of U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Mains) Examination-2022.

From June 20 to July 30, only 1343 (44.48%) aspirants had come to UPPSC headquarters to see their copies. On August 13, the commission had given an affidavit in the High Court that the revised result will be released soon.