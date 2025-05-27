UPPSC CES Prelims Results 2025 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to check merit list

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has declared the results of Combined State Engineering Services (CES) Preliminary Examinations 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CES General/Special Selection examination can check and download the merit list from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC CES Prelims Results 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in,

As per the official notification, a total of 78798 candidates had applied online, out of which a total of 31639 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination.

A total of 7358 candidates have been declared successful for the main examination.

The notice further pointed out that information regarding the schedule of the main examination will be shared soon on the official website, along with the online application details for the qualifying candidates.

Furthermore, information about the candidates' marks/cutoff marks etc. will be made available on the website of the Commission after the declaration of the final selection results.

The UPPSC CES Prelims examination was conducted on April 20, 2025.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 609 vacancies.

UPPSC CES Prelims 2025: Here's how to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link to download UPPSC CES Prelims result. The result PDF will open on your screen. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.