UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result: Marks of willing, non-qualified candidates uploaded

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded marks of willing and non-qualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services 1 examination, 2022. Marks of UPSC CDS 1 2022 qualified candidates were announced earlier.

Candidates who opted to show their marks on the commission's website can visit upsc.gov.in and check it.

This has been done with a view to provide useful database to other employees to identify good employable candidates, UPSC said.

“The Final Results of the Combined Defence Services Examination –(I), 2022 for IMA, INA & AFA course has been declared on 21/11/2022 and for OTA (Men & Women) course has been declared on 12/01/2023,” it added.

The scores and other details of the non-qualified candidates of IMA, INA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under this disclosure scheme and non-qualified candidates of OTA has now been made publicly available, the commission has informed.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC CDS scores of willing and non-qualified candidates.