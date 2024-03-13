UPSC CDS 1 2023: Marks of non-qualified, willing candidates announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of non-qualified candidates for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2024. Those who appear in the final stage of the UPSC CDS 1 examination (SSB interview) but did not qualify in the final results can check it on upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 1 2023: Marks of non-qualified and willing candidates announced (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The commission discloses marks of the willing candidates in the public domain to provide a database to other employers so that they can identify good and employable candidates.

The final results of the CDS 1 examination, 2023 for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the Indian Naval Academy (INA) and the Air Force Academy (AFA) courses were declared on October 27. For the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men and Women, results were announced on January 24, 2024.

A total of 235 candidates were selected on the basis of the results of the April 2023 examination and SSB interviews held by the other organisations.

Now, the commission has announced marks (out of 600) of willing and non-qualified candidates of IMA, INA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under this disclosure scheme.

The information will remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure, i.e. March 12, the commission said.

“Besides sharing of the above information of nonqualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination-(I),2023 conducted by the Commission, the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organizations,” the UPSC said in its notification.

