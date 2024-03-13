 UPSC CDS 1 2023: Marks of non-qualified, willing candidates announced - Hindustan Times
UPSC CDS 1 2023: Marks of non-qualified, willing candidates announced

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 13, 2024 03:48 PM IST

The commission discloses marks of the willing candidates in the public domain to provide a database to other employers.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of non-qualified candidates for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2024. Those who appear in the final stage of the UPSC CDS 1 examination (SSB interview) but did not qualify in the final results can check it on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 1 2023: Marks of non-qualified and willing candidates announced (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The commission discloses marks of the willing candidates in the public domain to provide a database to other employers so that they can identify good and employable candidates.

The final results of the CDS 1 examination, 2023 for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the Indian Naval Academy (INA) and the Air Force Academy (AFA) courses were declared on October 27. For the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Men and Women, results were announced on January 24, 2024.

A total of 235 candidates were selected on the basis of the results of the April 2023 examination and SSB interviews held by the other organisations.

Now, the commission has announced marks (out of 600) of willing and non-qualified candidates of IMA, INA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under this disclosure scheme.

The information will remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure, i.e. March 12, the commission said.

Check it here.

“Besides sharing of the above information of nonqualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination-(I),2023 conducted by the Commission, the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organizations,” the UPSC said in its notification.

UPSC CDS 1 2023: How to check marks of non-qualified candidates

  1. Visit upsc.gov.in.
  2. Open the what's new tab.
  3. Now, go to the page that reads “Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023”.
  4. Download the PDF and check marks of non-qualified candidates.

Exam and College Guide
