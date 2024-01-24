close_game
UPSC CDS I 2023 final result declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024 07:47 PM IST

UPSC CDS I 2023 final result has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC CDS I 2023 final result on January 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination I 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 347 candidates have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (l),2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 119th Short Service Commission Course (Men) (NT) (UPSC) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 33'd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course, commencing in April, 2024.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I 2023 final result

UPSC CDS I 2023 final result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS I 2023 final result link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers and names.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the official website of UPSC for 30 days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

