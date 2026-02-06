UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024: Marks released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024 marks. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Main Exam 2024 can check the marks on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The marks list contains roll numbers, name, written total marks, personality test marks and full marks.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024 marks

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024: How to check marks To check the marks candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024 marks link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the marks.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC Civil Services Main exam result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be called for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The interview was held on December 2025- January 2026 in two phases. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.