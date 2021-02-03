IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
exam results

UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released

  • The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:00 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates for its UPSC civil services main examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check the marks online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination. Later, the commission had recommended 89 additional candidates from its reserved list.

How to check marks of recommended candidates:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Marks of Recommended Candidates' appearing under the 'Latest Announcements' section

The marks of recommended candidates in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your marks





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc civil services exams 2019 upsc civil services union public service commission
app
Close
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out
exam results

UPSC civil services results 2019: Marks of recommended candidates released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • The commission had declared the UPSC CSE final results on August 4, 2020, in which 829 candidates qualified the examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results online at ibps.in on or before February 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HP TET results 2020.(Screengrab )
HP TET results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

HP TET results 2020 declared, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the HP TET examination can check their results online at hpbose.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA November results 2020. (Screengrab )
ICAI CA November results 2020. (Screengrab )
exam results

ICAI CA November results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:25 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination 2020 can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA November results.(PTI file)
ICAI CA November results.(PTI file)
exam results

ICAI CA November results likely to be declared today, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICAI CA November examination will be able to check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
exam results

UPPSC BEO Main Result 2019 declared

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commision (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the BEO Mains result 2019 on its official website at Uppsc.up.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi.(ANI file)
exam results

Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI CBO results 2020.(Screengrab )
SBI CBO results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

SBI CBO results 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai University(Hindustan Times)
Mumbai University(Hindustan Times)
exam results

MU convocation event online but certificates to be distributed by institutes

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • MU’s online convocation is scheduled to take place on February 1 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC IES/ISS Result declared(HT Photo)
UPSC IES/ISS Result declared(HT Photo)
exam results

UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Economic Services/Indian Statistical Services written exam on its official website -upsc.gov.in. The written exam was held in October 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC GD Constable result declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC GD Constable result declared(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

SSC GD Constable, Rifleman final result 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles result 2018 on its official website ssc.nic.in. a total of 1,09,552 candidates have qualified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

HTET Result 2020: HBSE declares Haryana TET result, here's how to check

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • HTET Result 2020: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEB) on Thursday declared the results of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) on its official website -haryanatet.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB Office Assistant result declared
IBPS RRB Office Assistant result declared
exam results

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared, here's direct link

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) CRP- IX prelims exam results on its official website- ibps.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC SR-Steno 2015 result out
UPSC SR-Steno 2015 result out
exam results

UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 result declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam on its official website- upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO Result out
IBPS PO Result out
exam results

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: Scorecard, cutoff released at ibps.in

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel on Wednesday declared the results and cutoff marks for PO/MT-X on its official website -ibps.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP