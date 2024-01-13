UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 final result out, 258 candidates qualify

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced final results of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023, recommending 258 candidates for appointment against group A vacancies. Candidates can check their results by visiting the commission's website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 final result out (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The final result has been prepared after the stage 1 (preliminary) examination held on February 19, 2023, the stage 2 main examination held on June 24, 25, 2023 and personality tests held in November-December.

Of the total 258 recommended candidates, 190 are for Geologist Group ‘A’ vacancies, 26 are for Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A vacancies, 22 are for Geophysicist Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ vacancies and 20 are for Chemist Group ‘A’/Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ vacancies.

Results of of 19 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. Their roll numbers have been mentioned in the notice.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard,” it added.

