UPSC ESE Main Result 2022: Marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in

Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:56 PM IST

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 marks of recommended candidates have been released. The direct link to check the results is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates can check the marks on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The final result was declared on December 23, 2022. The written examination was conducted in June 2022 and the interview for personality test was conducted on October-December 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the marks through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 marks 

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022: How to check marks

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file open on the screen.
  • Check the PDF file and your marks and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 213 posts in the organisation. The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months i.e., March 22, 2023.

