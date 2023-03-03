UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 on March 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on February 19, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on June 25, 2023. The candidates may download their e‐Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.