UPSC Geo-Scientist Main exam result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 on the official portal. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Geo-Scientist Main exam result 2025 declared, direct link here to check

The examination was conducted from June 21, 2025, to June 22, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified this written exam are now further eligible to appear for the Personality Interview Round. As per press release on the official website, The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates have been made available on the official UPSC website.

As of now, the candidate's candidature will remain provisional until the time of the interview and personality test, when the candidate will be required to produce the original certificates to support their claim related to the details of age, educational qualification, community, physical disability, and EWS.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main exam result 2025: How to check

Candidates to follow these steps to check the list.

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate through the ‘What's New’ section.

Select on "Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025" link.

Download the result PDF, check your Roll Number in the list .

Save for further need

Moreover, a window of 15 days will be opened for candidates who qualified for interview to fill out their educational qualification status on the official portal. A Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be opened from July 29 to August 12, 2025 (up to 6:00 p.m.).

The schedule for shortlisted candidates' interviews will be available on the commission’s website shortly.

Commission to release Candidates' mark-sheets on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of around 30 days for candidates to access the mark sheets after login in with their assigned Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed copy of the candidates' Mark Sheets would be issued by UPSC to the candidates based on a specific request, accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Candidate may obtain any information regarding their examination or result on working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm in person or over telephone Nos. (011)- 23385271, 23381125, 23098543.

For more updates, candidates to check official website.