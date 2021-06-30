UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 30 declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website at https://upsc.gov.in/
National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2021 was conducted by UPSC on April 18, 2021.
Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will now appear for the interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).
Here is the direct link to check the UPSC NDA and NA exam-1 result
How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 results:
Visit the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/
On the homepage click on the what is new
Click on the link that reads Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021
A new page will be displayed
Click on the link to check the result
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference