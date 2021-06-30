Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared
UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 30 declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website at https://upsc.gov.in/

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2021 was conducted by UPSC on April 18, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will now appear for the interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC NDA and NA exam-1 result

How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the what is new

Click on the link that reads Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021

A new page will be displayed

Click on the link to check the result

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

