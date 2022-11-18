Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA Result: Rubin Singh tops NDA I exam, two women in top 3

UPSC NDA Result: Rubin Singh tops NDA I exam, two women in top 3

exam results
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 09:24 AM IST

UPSC NDA 2022 Final Result: While Rubin Singh is the overall topper, two female candidates – Anushka Anil Borde and Vaishnavi Gorde – are in second and third places, respectively.

UPSC NDA 2022 final result out; Rubin Singh tops, 2 girls among top 3 (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC NDA & NA I Final Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the entrance exam for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy – UPSC NDA & NA Examination (1), 2022.

This time, Rubin Singh has emerged as the all India topper, followed by Anushka Anil Borde and Vaishnavi Gorde in second and third places.

Notably, woman candidates were not allowed to appear in the exam until recently. The Supreme Court had last year passed an interim order permitting women candidates to take the test.

A total of total of 147,000 women had registered for the NDA exam this year, which is nearly 22% of the total 669,000 applications received by the commission.

In the final result, 519 candidates have qualified for admission to the two academies on the basis of their performance in written exam and interviews, the commission said. They will be admitted to the 149th course of NDA and the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

More information regarding these couses will be available on joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in, an official statement said.

Results of medical examination have not been taken into account for preparing the merit list of 519 candidates, UPSC said.

Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in. Individual marks of candidates will be available on the commission's website 15 days from the declaration of final results.

Here is the list of top 10 candidates:

  1. RUBIN SINGH
  2. ANUSHKA ANIL BORDE
  3. VAISHNAVI GORDE
  4. ADITYA VASU RANA
  5. SOURYA RAY
  6. ISHANT KOTHIYAL
  7. AKASH KUMAR
  8. GAURAV SINGH
  9. AAYUSH SHARMA
  10. ADARSH RAI

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the result notification.

Here's the result notification:

Topics
upsc nda upsc result
