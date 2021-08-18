Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC NDA Exam: Supreme Court allows women candidates to participate in Sept exam
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
competitive exams

UPSC NDA Exam: Supreme Court allows women candidates to participate in Sept exam

UPSC NDA Exam can now be taken up by women candidates. Supreme Court has allowed women aspirants to participate in the September examination to be conducted by the Commission.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Supreme Court on Wednesday has allowed women candidates to participate in UPSC NDA Examination this year. The National Defence Academy examination will be conducted on September 5, 2021 and women candidates can appear in it. The admission to the academy will be subject to the final orders of the court.

A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the National Defence Academy examination conducted by UPSC every year.

Meanwhile, the UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 which was scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021 has been postponed. The examination will now be conducted on November 14, 2021 along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.

As per the official notification, this examination will fill up 370 posts in National Defence Academy and 30 posts in Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). Earlier the eligibility criteria was that candidates should be unmarried male and should be born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2006. However, with this order, it is expected that women candidates who are born within these dates mentioned above can appear for the examination.

upsc nda na naval academy upsc nda upsc.gov.in + 1 more
