UPTET Results 2022 Live update: UPTET results today at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Result 2021 Date LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 results will be released on April 8. Officials have confirmed the UPTET result 2021 date. Candidates who took the UPTET 2022 test can check their results at updeled.gov.in, the official website.
On January 23, UPTET 2021 was held. A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET-2021, including 12,91,627 at the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.
A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the primary level exam, while 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) completed the upper primary level exam.
The UPTET-2021 test was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 08, 2022 12:05 PM IST
UPTET result on April 8
“The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said earlier this week.
Apr 08, 2022 12:03 PM IST
UPTET result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in.
Select the UPTET result link for primary or secondary school.
Enter the required info.
Download the result and save a hard copy for future reference.
Apr 08, 2022 12:01 PM IST
UPTET result to be out soon
UPTET is a state level eligibility test for the posts of primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) teachers.
Apr 08, 2022 11:50 AM IST
UPTET result today: Result was postponed due to elections
The result was supposed to be announced on February 25, 2022. However, owing to the UP assembly elections, the results could not be announced.
Apr 08, 2022 11:42 AM IST
UPTET result to be out anytime soon
UPBEB is scheduled to disclose the UPTET cut off marks shortly, along with the UP TET results 2022 or later. On April 7, the UPTET final answer key 2022 was made available.
Apr 08, 2022 11:38 AM IST
UPTET result: 21,65,179 candidates were registered for the examination
A total of 21,65,179 candidates were registered, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. In the state, a total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the primary level test. Similarly, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) had emerged in the upper primary level.
Apr 08, 2022 11:36 AM IST
UPTET result: 1,62,511invigilators were needed for the examination
The exam needed 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, as well as 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 personnel.
Apr 08, 2022 11:28 AM IST
UPTET result: Over 18 lakh candidates waiting for UPTET
Over 18 lakh candidates are waiting for UPTET result
Apr 08, 2022 11:24 AM IST
Apr 08, 2022 11:18 AM IST
UPTET result 2022: 21,65,170 candidates registered for the examination
A total of 21,65,179 candidates were registered, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. In the state, a total of 10,73,302 applicants (83.09 percent) took the primary level test. Similarly, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) had emerged in the upper primary level.
Apr 08, 2022 11:16 AM IST
UPTET result 2022: Around 83.09 % attend Primary level examination
The primary level had an attendance rate of 83.09 percent, while the upper primary level had an attendance rate of 85.72 percent.
Apr 08, 2022 11:12 AM IST
UPTET result 2022: Where to keep an eye
The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 results will be released on April 8.
Apr 08, 2022 11:08 AM IST
UPTET result to be out on April 8
The much-awaited result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 will be released on April 8
Apr 08, 2022 11:05 AM IST
UPTET final answer key released at updeled.gov.in
UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 will be released today, April 8, 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key through the official website, updeled.gov.in. Direct link here
Apr 08, 2022 10:58 AM IST
UPTET result today: Answer key was announced on Feb 23
The final UPTET answer key was to be announced on February 23, 2022, and the results were to be announced on February 25. However, it has been postponed owing to the state assembly elections.
Apr 08, 2022 10:56 AM IST
UPTET result today: Exam was not held in 2020
Due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, and the exam was rescheduled for January 23. Notably, because to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPTET was not held in 2020.
Apr 08, 2022 10:55 AM IST
UPTET result today: 3,000 objections received today
The Examination Regulatory Authority has received around 3,000 objections from candidates over UPTET 2022 questions.
Apr 08, 2022 10:53 AM IST
UPTET exam to be held once a year
UPTET is held once a year and allows candidates to apply for primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) teaching posts in the state's public schools.
Apr 08, 2022 10:52 AM IST
UPTET result today
“The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said earlier this week.
Apr 08, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Apr 08, 2022 10:51 AM IST
UPTET result today: Examination was held once a year
UPTET is held once a year and enables candidates to apply for primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) teaching posts in the state's public schools.
Apr 08, 2022 10:50 AM IST
UPTET result: Exam was held in Jan 23
Due to the Corona pandemic, UPTET could not be held in 2020, and UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, forcing the exam to be retaken on January 23, 2021.
Apr 08, 2022 10:46 AM IST
UPTET result: 21,65,179 candidates appeared for the examination
A total of 21,65,179 candidates were registered, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. In the state, a total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the primary level test. Similarly, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) had appeared in the upper primary level.
Apr 08, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Apr 08, 2022 10:40 AM IST
UPTET 2022 result today
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the UPTET 2022 result today, April 8, at updeled.gov.in 2022. In order to access the UPTET result 2022, students must provide suitable login credentials, which include an email address and a password.
