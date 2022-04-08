UPTET Results 2022 Live update: UPTET results today at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Result 2021 Date LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 results will be released on April 8. Officials have confirmed the UPTET result 2021 date. Candidates who took the UPTET 2022 test can check their results at updeled.gov.in, the official website.

On January 23, UPTET 2021 was held. A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET-2021, including 12,91,627 at the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 percent) took the primary level exam, while 7,48,810 (85.72 percent) completed the upper primary level exam.

The UPTET-2021 test was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.

