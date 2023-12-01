close_game
WB Police Lady Constable Police 2023 result released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link to check

WB Police Lady Constable Police 2023 result released at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2023 07:13 PM IST

West Bengal Police releases Lady Constable recruitment test result.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the result of the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police – 2023. Canididates who have appeared for the Preliminary Written Test can check the result on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Result of Preliminary Written Test Announced
WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Result of Preliminary Written Test Announced

Candidates can check their West Bengal Police Lady Constable Result 2023 using their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

Direct link to check WB Police Lady constable result 2023

“The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be commenced tentatively on and from 18.12.2023. The Admit Cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded through link ( wbprb.applythrunet.co.in ) provided in the websites from 11.12.2023”, reads the official notification.

WB Police Lady Constable Police 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result of Preliminary Written Test”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
