Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
WBCS Prelims Result 2023 declared at psc.wb.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 13, 2024 08:29 AM IST

WBCS Prelims Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here.

West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC has declared WBCS Prelims Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 can check the results through the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

WBCS Prelims Result 2023 declared, direct link to check roll numbers here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
WBCS Prelims Result 2023 declared, direct link to check roll numbers here

As per the result notice, a total of 4960 candidates have qualified the final written examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their roll numbers by following these steps given below.

Direct link to check WBCS Prelims Result 2023

WBCS Prelims Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.
  • Click on WBCS Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The preliminary examination was conducted on December 16, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on December 23, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30 and closed on January 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBPSC.

