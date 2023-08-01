WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the round 1 seat allotment result today, August 1. Candidates can download the WBJEE 2023 seat allotment results from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result released at wbjeeb.nic.in

Candidates have from August 1 to August 5 to pay the seat acceptance fee. During this time, they have to appear at the allotted institutions for document verification and admission. The 2nd seat allotment results will be released on August 8. The registration process for the mop-up round will start on August 14. The mop-up round results will be released on August 22.

WBJEE 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result for round 1

Key in your login details

Check the WBJEE round 1 seat allotment results

Download and take the print for future reference.