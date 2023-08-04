Home / Education / Exam Results / West Bengal JELET result 2023 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 05:43 PM IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the JELET result 2023 today, August 4. Candidates can check the WB JELET 2023 results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the JELET result 2023 today, August 4. Candidates can check the WB JELET 2023 results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Direct link to check WB JELET 2023 results

The West Bengal JELET 2023 was conducted on June 10 from 11 AM to 1 PM. The final answer keys for the JELET-2023 were released on August 3.

Direct link to check WB JELET 2023 final answer key

WB JELET result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JELET

Click on the Rank Card link for JELET 2023

Key in your application number and date of birth

Download JELET 2023 rank card for future reference.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts the (JELET-2023) for admission into 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
