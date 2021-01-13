XAT Result 2021 to be declared soon at xatonline.in

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is expected to declare the XAT results soon on its official website xatonline.in.

XLRI had conducted the XAT 2021 on January 3, at 185 exam centres across the country. Its answer key was released on January 8 and candidates were asked to raise objections against the keys till Jan 11. After considering the valid objections, a revised and final answer key will be released along with the XAT 2021 results.

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online by following these steps:

Visit the official website - xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the result link and login using your credentials

Your XAT Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.