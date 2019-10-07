e-paper
Fake University: UGC warns students against taking admission in this ‘varsity’ in Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday warned students against taking admission in National Institute of Management Solutions (NIMS) located in Janakpuri, New Delhi.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:30 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday warned students against taking admission in National Institute of Management Solutions (NIMS) located in Janakpuri, New Delhi.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday warned students against taking admission in National Institute of Management Solutions (NIMS) located in Janakpuri, New Delhi.(ugc.ac.in)
         

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday warned students against taking admission in National Institute of Management Solutions (NIMS) located in Janakpuri, New Delhi.

The commission said it has come to their notice through media reports that the National Institute of Management Solutions was offering various courses including BBA programmes and Engineering degree programmes.

The higher education regulator said that NIMS is not a university and it is not recognised by the UGC to offer any ‘Bachelor/Master programme’ either through regular mode or distance mode. “The National Institute of Management Solutions, B1/1, IInd floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi is not authorised to admit students in any Bachelor or Master degree programmes on behalf of any other University,” UGC further said.

In July this year, UGC had issued a list of 23 “self-styled, unrecognised” universities. Seven of these fake universities were located in Delhi. These seven universities were: Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR–Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) and Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment.

UP had the highest number of fake universities (eight) in that list.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:24 IST

