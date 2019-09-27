FCI Category 2 Recruitment 2019: Registration begins tomorrow to fill 330 vacancies for managers

education

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:53 IST

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online applications from candidates to fill 330 vacancies for managers under category II recruitment. The vacancies (includes backlog vacancies) and is distributed among five zones across India. These five zones are North zone or South zone or East zone or West zone or North East zone. The number of vacancies is tentative and can change depending on the requirement. A candidate can apply in any one zone.

The vacancies are for Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi).

The application process starts at 10am on Saturday, September 28 and closes at 4pm on October 27, 2019. Only online applications will be accepted. Visit FCI website (www.fci.gov.in) and click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” to apply.

Candidates must read the recruitment notification carefully and see that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying.

Candidates will be selected for the posts of Manager (General/Depot/Movement/Accounts/Technical/Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering) on the basis of online test, interview and training.

Selection for the post of Manager (Hindi) will be done on the basis of online test and interview. The online test will have Phase-I and Phase-II exams.

The online test will be held tentatively in the month November/December, 2019. The exact date for the online test will be announced later on the official website of FCI.

The candidate will be considered for the post applied for, on the basis of his/her merit for the post within the Zone applied for.

Check important details about the examination and how to apply in the notification provided on the official website of FCI.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:45 IST