FCI Recruitment 2019 : Application for 4103 vacancies closes soon, know steps to apply

FCI Recruitment 2019: The application process for 4103 vacancies in Food Corporation of India closes on March 30. Candidates should apply now and not wait for the last moment.

FCI Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in

Click on the link for current recruitment

Click on the zone from which you are applying like North zone, East zone, West zone, South zone or North-East zone

Click on the option “APPLY ONLINE”

Choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he / she can save the data already entered by choosing “SAVE AND NEXT” tab. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. Visually Impaired candidates should fill the application form carefully and verify/ get the details verified to ensure that the same are correct prior to final submission.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

The Name of the candidate or his /her Father/ Husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates/ Mark sheets/Identity proof. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button.

Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point “C”.

Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Modify details, if required, and click on ‘FINAL SUBMIT’ ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment.

Click on ‘Submit’ button.

The posts under FCI Recruitment include: junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts and AG in different zones including north, south, east, west and north-east.

The application process had started on February 28. Check the official notification here.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:58 IST