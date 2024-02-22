IIT Guwahati launches remote pilot training organisation, aims to promote drone technology

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) in collaboration with EduRade, launched a Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), spanning across 18 acres with the capability to fly 9 medium-class drones simultaneously. RPTO will initially introduce a Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course which will be DGCA certified. (Vikramjit Kakati / Wikimedia Commons)

According to a press release by IIT Guwahati, the launch of RPTO aims to promote the advancement of drone technology in the country and also contributes to the recently launched ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative.

RPTO will initially introduce a Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course which will be DGCA certified. This course will also cater specifically to women from self-help groups (SHGs) who are engaged in agriculture and are identified under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative. Students will be awarded a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) sanctioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on completion of the course, mentioned the press release.

According to the press release, RPTO plans to launch a range of courses on drone technology, catering to various skill levels and interests. This would also ensure a comprehensive education and upskilling opportunities for individuals who are interested in the courses.

“Through this collaboration, our goal is to nurture a generation equipped with the skills and knowledge essential to excel in the realm of drone technology, thus driving forward progress and innovation in this dynamic field,” said Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR at IIT Guwahati.