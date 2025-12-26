India is a great place to be, don’t go out: Gaurav Bhagat to young aspirants

At a time when Indian students are anxious about shrinking job opportunities, rapid AI disruption and the promise of overseas education, entrepreneur and educator Gaurav Bhagat has a clear message: look inward before looking abroad.

Speaking on the sidelines of RULE 2026, an annual strategy workshop attended by entrepreneurs and professionals, Bhagat argued that India today offers deeper and more sustainable opportunities for young people than ever before—provided they rethink how they prepare for work.

Bhagat, who works closely with students, professionals and businesses, believes India’s growing unemployability problem is not caused by lack of degrees, but by lack of real-world readiness.

“On paper, candidates are qualified. But when it comes to actual implementation, many struggle,” he said. “There is a serious gap between what is taught and what the workplace demands.”

AI will reshape entry-level jobs According to Bhagat, artificial intelligence will sharply reduce traditional entry-level roles that depend on routine or clerical work.

“AI tools today can summarise documents, analyse data and even create content faster and better than humans. This disruption is already happening,” he said, warning students not to rely on outdated job expectations.

Yet, he is critical of how some schools and colleges are responding. Discouraging students from using AI tools, he said, is counterproductive.

“That’s the wrong signal. You don’t want blind dependence, but shutting the door on AI is like closing your eyes to the future,” Bhagat said.

He believes students should begin learning to use such tools early, with supervision. “A nine-year-old today can create a professional presentation using AI. Why not free up time for thinking, creativity and problem-solving?”

Balance, not bans At the same time, Bhagat cautioned against overuse. Excessive reliance on AI, he noted, can dull thinking and reduce adaptability.

“It’s a tightrope walk. Parents and teachers have to guide usage—not ban it completely, not allow total dependence either,” he said.

What students really lack For Bhagat, one of the biggest blind spots in Indian education is the neglect of soft skills—especially communication, confidence and persuasion.

“Sales is everywhere, whether you call it sales or not,” he said. “Convincing someone, presenting an idea, negotiating—these are life skills.”

This gap becomes more visible among students from tier-two and tier-three cities. While he sees stronger hunger and ambition outside metros, many struggle with confidence and self-presentation.

“They often lose out not because they are less capable, but because they haven’t had the same exposure,” he said, adding that this gap can be bridged with the right training and mindset.

No guarantees anymore Bhagat offered a reality check for parents investing heavily in private institutes and skilling programmes.

“There are no guarantees anymore—not even from top institutions,” he said, pointing to declining placement numbers across campuses in India and abroad.

He warned families against betting savings or taking large loans based on promised outcomes. “Education today has to be evaluated for skills and adaptability, not just brand names or placement claims.”

Instead, he encouraged students nearing graduation to step back and reflect—sometimes even taking a gap year—to understand what they truly want to pursue.

Build a personal edge For students entering a crowded job market, Bhagat stressed the importance of differentiation.

“There are 100 applicants for one role. Why should an employer choose you?” he asked.

His advice: identify a genuine interest—whether technology, food, design, finance or mobility—and build a small personal brand around it through writing, videos, podcasts or discussions.

“In the creator economy, visibility and credibility matter. What you show consistently becomes what you sell,” he said.

‘Don’t buy the negativity’ Bhagat ended with a strong message to young Indians tempted to look only overseas for opportunity.

“India is a great place to be. Don’t go out because of fear or negative commentary,” he said.

Calling India the fastest-growing large economy, he urged students aged 18 to 23 to believe in domestic opportunities. “This is where growth is happening. It’s a great time to be young in India.”