International Women's Day 2024: Breaking barriers and making world more inclusive

United Nations has chosen the theme of ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ for International Women's Day (IWD) which is celebrated annually on March 8th. The campaign theme for this year is ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and calls for an effort to create a space that is free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. United Nations has chosen the theme of ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’ for International Women's Day (IWD) which is celebrated annually on March 8th.(Pixabay)

Achieving gender equality and women’s well-being in all aspects of life is more crucial than ever if we want to create prosperous economies and a healthy planet. However, we are facing a key challenge: the alarming $360 billion annual deficit in gender-equality measures by 2030, states the United Nations (UN).

“Women are leading from the front on all ends. In order to bring about a tangible change in society, women need to be involved in public service and politics. You cannot bring a revolution sitting on the periphery. One more important factor is that women should empower fellow women to bring a major change. If half the population are women, half the contribution should come from women. Women can be changemakers of the country and set a new narrative of progressive India,” says Advocate Susieben Shah, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

According to the UN, five key areas needs to be focussed on and calls for joint action:

Investing in women, a human rights issue

Ending poverty

Implementing gender-responsive financing

Shifting to a green economy and care society

Supporting feminist change-makers

All the mentioned key areas are centered around how economically disempowered women are and how policies need to be revamped to make it more inclusive. Education could be the best start in empowering women across all sectors.

“When women have access to quality education, they are empowered to participate more actively in the workforce, leading to increased productivity and economic growth. Educated women are more likely to secure higher-paying jobs, contribute to household incomes, and make informed decisions regarding their finances and investments. Investing in women's education can break the cycle of poverty, as educated women are more likely to invest in their children's education, leading to a more educated and skilled workforce for the future. Educated women tend to have fewer children and better health outcomes, which can reduce healthcare costs and improve overall well-being in society. Investing in women's education not only benefits individual women but also has a ripple effect on the economic development and prosperity of the entire country," says Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO, The Academy School (TAS), Pune.

“Integrating a well-rounded curriculum that extends beyond traditional subjects is essential. In addition to academic achievement, girls must have opportunities to hone critical life skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, and effective communication. Through emphasis on experiential learning and skill-building, educators empower girls to navigate challenges and seize opportunities with confidence. STEM education is particularly crucial in preparing girls for future career demands. Encouraging their exploration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics early on helps dismantle gender stereotypes and boosts their engagement in STEM fields,” says Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, Executive VP of AISECT Group and a leading Parenting coach in Inda.

Many women face gender disparity issues, limited opportunities, wage differences at their workplaces and there is heightened awareness around creating much more inclusive spaces. This would help employees manage their work-life balance without being left in a position to compromise their professional or personal lives.

“Empathy, inclusion and collaboration are the essential traits of impactful leadership. They foster a culture of equal opportunities and respect, regardless of gender, race age, etc. At Virtusa, we believe in nurturing the growth mindset of our employees and actively ensuring that every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and every woman can thrive. As a woman leader, I strongly feel that growth is not just about career and comp progression, it is largely about having a free hand to create an impactful environment for the younger workforce – and that is how we pave the way for future generations of women leaders. This year, as we celebrate International Women's Day with a focus on Inspire Inclusion, women leaders must unite. They inspire others through their work, break barriers, challenge stereotypes, innovate and pave the way for diversity to be celebrated as our key to success,” says Pratiti Bhaumik, Senior Vice President – HR Corporate, Virtusa.

International Women's Day is not just a day to celebrate women and their achievements in various sectors, it is also a reminder of how we need to constantly work to make the world more inclusive and break down glass ceilings.

