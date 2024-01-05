Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world based on QS Rankings, London tops the list

Choosing the right destination to embark on one's study abroad journey is not easy. It depends on various factors like academics, nightlife, career opportunities, cost of living, etc. Various parameters were taken into consideration to draw a list of cities in the world that are student-friendly.

Students and parents are often left clueless and concerned at the end of the tedious search for the perfect destination for studying abroad so that their investments do not go in vain.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Best countries for Indian students to study abroad after the pandemic

To make the search easier, here's a list of cities that are listed as the best student-friendly cities in the world in QS 2024 rankings. Various parameters were taken into consideration to draw a list of cities in the world that are student-friendly. The following are the categories used in the QS 2024 Best Student Cities ranking.

(i) University Ranking

(ii) Student mix

(iii) Desirability

(iv) Employer activity

(v) Affordability

(vi) Student view

Rank City Overall Score 1 London (United Kingdom) 100 2 Tokyo (Japan) 98 3 Seoul (South Korea) 97.6 4 Melbourne (Australia) 97.3 5 Munich (Germany) 97.1 6 Paris (France) 96.3 7 Sydney (Australia) 96.2 8 Berlin (Germany) 95 8 Zurich (Switzerland) 95 10 Boston (United States) 92.3

18 universities in London featured in the QS World University Rankings 2024. The following are the universities:

Imperial College London UCL (University College London) King's College London (KCL) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Queen Mary, University of London (QMUL) City University London Brunel University Birkbeck College, University of London Royal Holloway University of London SOAS – School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London Goldsmiths, University of London Kingston University, London Middlesex University University of Greenwich University of Westminster London South Bank University University of East London London Metropolitan University

Also Read: Here are the top higher education trends to look out for in 2024