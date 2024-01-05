close_game
News / Education / Features / Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world based on QS Rankings, London tops the list

Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world based on QS Rankings, London tops the list

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2024 04:48 PM IST

18 universities in London featured in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

Choosing the right destination to embark on one's study abroad journey is not easy. It depends on various factors like academics, nightlife, career opportunities, cost of living, etc.

Various parameters were taken into consideration to draw a list of cities in the world that are student-friendly.
Students and parents are often left clueless and concerned at the end of the tedious search for the perfect destination for studying abroad so that their investments do not go in vain.

To make the search easier, here's a list of cities that are listed as the best student-friendly cities in the world in QS 2024 rankings. Various parameters were taken into consideration to draw a list of cities in the world that are student-friendly. The following are the categories used in the QS 2024 Best Student Cities ranking.

(i) University Ranking

(ii) Student mix

(iii) Desirability

(iv) Employer activity

(v) Affordability

(vi) Student view

RankCityOverall Score
1London (United Kingdom)100
2Tokyo (Japan)98
3Seoul (South Korea)97.6
4Melbourne (Australia)97.3
5Munich (Germany)97.1
6Paris (France)96.3
7Sydney (Australia)96.2
8Berlin (Germany)95
8Zurich (Switzerland)95
10Boston (United States)92.3

18 universities in London featured in the QS World University Rankings 2024. The following are the universities:

Imperial College London
UCL (University College London)
King's College London (KCL)
London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
Queen Mary, University of London (QMUL)
City University London
Brunel University
Birkbeck College, University of London
Royal Holloway University of London
SOAS – School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London
Goldsmiths, University of London
Kingston University, London
Middlesex University
University of Greenwich
University of Westminster
London South Bank University
University of East London
London Metropolitan University

Exam and College Guide
Sign out