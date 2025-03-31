New Delhi, The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force has started its functioning and will seek public opinion in preparing its reports on tackling mental health issues in educational institutions across the country. SC-appointed task force starts work, to seek views on mental health issues of students

In a landmark judgment on March 24, a bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the recurring cases of student suicides in higher educational institutions and formed the NTF to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

The top court had also directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR on the complaints of the family members of two students who died by suicide while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology , Delhi, in 2023.

The NTF, headed by Justice S Ravindra Bhat, a former SC judge, comprises a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr. Alok Sarin, Prof. Mary E. John, Arman Ali, Prof. Rajendra Kachroo, Dr. Aqsa Shaikh, Dr. Seema Mehrotra, Prof. Virginius Xaxa, Dr. Nidhi Sabharwal, and Ms. Aparna Bhat.

The Task Force also includes ex-officio members from key government departments, including the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

In its first meeting held on March 29, 2025, the Task Force outlined its plan to explore the root causes of suicides in higher education institutions and develop a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations.

The NTF aims to assess current policies, review relevant laws, and consult with various stakeholders to create an inclusive approach to improving student welfare.

The Task Force has been given a timeline of four months to submit an interim report and eight months for the final report.

The process will involve public consultations, interactions with educational institutions, and discussions with mental health professionals, students, and parents.

The Task Force is also set to launch a website and a social media handle to encourage public engagement and receive suggestions.

The formation of the NTF follows growing concerns over student mental health in India, with increasing reports of distress, depression, and suicides among students in higher education institutions.

By involving a wide range of stakeholders and fostering an open dialogue, the Task Force seeks to ensure that the voices of those affected are central to the decision-making process, with the ultimate goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for students across the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.