What didn’t work in 2025 — and how I’m redesigning life for 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, many professionals are confronting an uncomfortable truth: despite hard work and good intentions, several plans simply didn’t work. Careers stalled. Goals lost relevance midway. Carefully constructed roadmaps collapsed under forces that felt larger than individual control.

From where I stand—as a Stanford Designing Your Life (DYL) educator and coach—the failure was not of effort or ambition. It was of thinking. The assumptions many of us relied on—about careers, success and stability—no longer matched how the world actually operates.

The year revealed a widening gap between linear planning and a reality shaped by constant change. As we step into 2026, I believe the way forward is not better prediction, but better design—learning to design within uncertainty rather than resist it.

When linear paths stopped working One of the biggest ideas that failed in 2025 was the belief that lives and careers move in straight lines. Promotions, timelines and long-term forecasts offered comfort, but very little resilience. In practice, progress unfolded through pauses, pivots, parallel roles and reinvention.

Life design replaces forecasting with what we call wayfinding—moving forward without a complete map, learning from feedback and adjusting direction along the way. Today, progress is less about certainty and more about responsiveness.

Why detailed plans collapsed Another casualty of the year was the assumption that the future can be planned in detail. Long-term certainty gave way to volatility, making even well-thought-out plans feel fragile.

One of the core principles of life design is that clarity comes from action, not overthinking. Small experiments—short projects, trial roles, skill pilots—generate insight far faster than perfect plans. In uncertain conditions, momentum matters more than precision.

The limits of a single identity 2025 also exposed how restrictive a single professional identity can be. Many people now operate across multiple roles—employees and creators, consultants and learners, professionals with side projects and evolving interests.

Rather than seeing this as fragmentation, I see it as a portfolio life. Coherence does not come from uniformity, but from integration—connecting different strands of work around values and curiosity. Careers today resemble ecosystems more than ladders.

Why empathy has become essential As technical skills become increasingly commoditised, distinctly human capabilities are gaining importance. Empathy, listening and emotional intelligence are no longer optional “soft skills”; they are essential for leadership, collaboration and sound judgement.

Designing a life is as much about how we work and relate as what we achieve. In complex systems, relationships often matter as much as competence.

The cost of external validation Another pressure point exposed in 2025 was constant comparison. Social media narratives and algorithm-driven success markers pulled many away from internal direction.

Life design challenges the idea that success must be externally validated. A well-designed life is not built for applause. It is built by aligning daily choices with personal values, not metrics of visibility.

Life as a work in progress Perhaps the most important realisation of the year is this: life is not a finished product. It is a prototype.

In design thinking, failure is not a verdict—it is data. Learning happens through iteration. The world is far more tolerant of reinvention than most of us assume.

The invitation of 2026 The fix for 2026 is not dramatic. It is practical.

Stop waiting for certainty. Replace prediction with curiosity. Build portfolios instead of rigid plans. Run small experiments, reflect, adapt and repeat.

The task ahead is not to control the future, but to engage with it deliberately. Life, like any good design, evolves through attention, responsibility and iteration.

The year ahead may not be simpler—but it can be better designed.

(Author Navyug Mohnot is a Stanford Designing Your Life (DYL) educator and coach. Views are personal.)